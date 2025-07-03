Ralph Lauren discount codes - 50% OFF in July 2025

FAQs

Does Ralph Lauren have a first order promo code? No, Ralph Lauren does not have a first order discount. We’re always ready for any savings on Ralph Lauren so, if this changes, we’ll let you know. You can save on your first order still by shopping the sales first.

Does Ralph Lauren do an NHS discount? Currently, Ralph Lauren appears to have paused its NHS discount offer online and is not a listed brand on the Blue Light Card website. In the past, we have seen discounts of 15% off on healthservicediscounts .

Is there a student discount for Ralph Lauren? Yes, students can save 10% off online purchases at Ralph Lauren. You’ll need to log into your UNiDAYS account, where you can see your unique code.

Does Ralph Lauren do Black Friday? Yes, Ralph Lauren hosts annual sales each Black Friday with previous discounts of up to 50% off. We’re expecting similar discounts this Friday 28th November—so mark your calendars!

Hints and Tips

Newsletter exclusive promos: Sign up for Ralph Lauren’s email newsletter or SMS texts to be sent exclusives and special offers. Ralph Lauren will also send you sales updates, so you’ll be the first to hear about incredible savings with the signature brand.

Selected free delivery: Tired of annoying delivery fees? Enjoy free delivery at Ralph Lauren for orders over £100. Simply add your favorite timeless pieces to your basket and your free delivery will automatically be added at the checkout.

Seasonal sales: Get the best out of your purchases by shopping when Ralph Lauren’s seasonal sales are on for sizable savings. Whether you’re browsing signature cosy-knit jumpers, lightweight dresses or polo shirts, the sale has more than 300 items to choose from—with up to 50% off.

Gifts under £150: Shopping for a friend? Whilst Ralph Lauren typically has a higher price point, there are more attainable options. We’d recommend going to ‘Gifts’ and the ‘Gifts under £150’ section. You’ll find luxury gifts with the signature Ralph Lauren without spending over £150.

How to use your Ralph Lauren discount code

Scroll through our Ralph Lauren promo codes and choose one best suited to your shop. Click your Ralph Lauren coupon and continue to the brand’s website. Start shopping and add your favorite items to your bag. When you’re done, click ‘checkout’ to see your order total. You should also see a ‘Apply promo code’ drop down, click on this. Copy and paste your Ralph Lauren code into the ‘Enter promo code’ box. Select ‘Apply’ and enjoy your order for less!

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.