New couple alert: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler smooch on the red carpet

The unexpected couple shared a sweet moment at the Met Gala

Model Kaia Gerber stepped out with a brand new beau on the Met Gala’s red carpet, sharing a little smooch for the cameras. She and actor Austin Butler, who will be playing Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic, made their public debut on one of fashion’s biggest nights out just hours ago.

Dressed in a golden Alexander McQueen gown, Gerber took the gilded age theme literally in her metallic outfit and voluminous curled locks. She posed alone at the event before linking up with Butler at the top of the carpet, where they were seen kissing and grinning at one another.

It is not currently known how long the pair have been dating.

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, was previously attached to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson before he confirmed their split in 2020. Butler previously was in a long-term relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, though they announced the end of their nine-year relationship in 2019.

Butler is set to steal hearts as Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, in an upcoming biopic titled Elvis. The film will be directed by Baz Luhrmann and is set to be released this summer.

The Met Gala is currently underway, with stars including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jessica Chastain and more taking to the red carpet. This year’s theme is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a continuation of last year’s theme, and correlates to the accompanying exhibition held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

