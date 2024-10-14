Prince William and Princess Kate's secret wedding after-party had a very unexpected theme

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world. And following their return to public life after Princess Kate's cancer recovery earlier this year, they have been front and centre - stepping up as leaders within the fold.

The couple has been praised for their modern approach to royal life, known for their relatability and determination to be normal. And as they rise through the ranks, the Prince and Princess have become known as change makers, steering away from outdated formalities to be more personal.

This, it appears has been the case from day one, with their 2011 royal wedding featuring numerous protocol breaks, from their double kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony, to the "unroyal" decision to have a Maid of Honour and Best Man.

Yes, the Prince and Princess of Wales' big day ripped up the royal rulebook for the better, with their secret wedding after-party (and its surprisingly informal theme) still making news.

Little has previously been known about the star-studded evening bash, but Princess Kate's brother James Middleton opened up about the party in his new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

According to Middleton, the secret after-party was held at the Goring Hotel, and in an unexpected and personal move, it featured a tropical Caribbean theme, reportedly inspired by Mustique - an island in the Grenadines that holds a special place in Princess Kate's heart.

"There, a replica of Basil's Bar in Mustique - a small private island in the Grenadines and a holiday spot the family had visited many times - has been set up," Middleton recalled in his memoir. "Now a perfect facsimile of it has been built in the grounds of the Goring Hotel so wedding guests can imagine themselves on the edge of the Caribbean while actually in the middle of a London garden."

Well, this is lovely.