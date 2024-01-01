Body language experts explain how Princess Kate became a leader of the royal family this year

The Wales' are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with all five of them making headline news on the regular.

This Christmas was no exception as Kate, Princess of Wales was out and about, attending official events, volunteering at baby banks with her children, hosting the 'Together at Christmas' carol service, and of course doing the annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And while many royal family members stepped up over the festivities, it was the Princess of Wales who was front and centre.

In fact, experts are saying that Princess Kate has become a leader over the festive period and beyond, with the 41-year-old stepping up this past year.

This was on full display as the Wales family walked to St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, with the Princess of Wales visibly seen to be leading the family of five.

This, according to Celebrity Body Language Expert and Sunday Times Bestseller of You Only Live Once, Noor Hibbert, via HELLO! is no coincidence.

"As the Waleses walk to the church, Kate confidently leads her family as the public watch," Hibbert explained.

"This demonstrates Kate’s leadership but also a way for her to communicate a sense of security and guidance to her children," she later added.

This is not the first time that the Princess of Wales' leadership skills have been praised, with experts noting her taking a leadership role at a family day out at Wimbledon this summer.

"She was very much the leader of her small family group too, hosting and coaching Charlotte and George while William stepped back to gaze on proudly using body language like a ‘fig leaf’ hand clasp barrier in front of the torso that made him look a little like an over-awed child himself," Behavioural analyst Judi James told the Mirror at the time.

James also weighed in on Prince William's body language, noting that the future King on occasion take a back seat while Kate takes control.

"William took a more low-key role but when he did chat to the children he received flatteringly intense signals of attention and affection from Kate, who seemed determined to bring him into the group via smiles and eye attention rituals of encouragement," James explained.

"Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," a royal source has previously told Us Weekly.

Another added: "Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength."

