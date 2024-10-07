James Middleton has revealed what makes him "most proud" of Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales returned to public duty this month, following an extended break from royal duties in 2024, to focus on her cancer recovery.

And now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, she is expected to start her royal comeback, scaling up her public appearances in the coming months.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the Princess of Wales announced in a health update. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she later continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

This week, it was James Middleton's words about the future Queen that made headlines, as the 37-year-old reflected on his "close" bond with his siblings in new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

"Growing up surrounded by three strong, capable women felt like having three mothers, and I would rely on Catherine and Pippa for advice," Middleton explained of his family. "They never dismissed me as their little squirt of a brother who wasn’t worthy of their attention. On the contrary, they let me join in their games and included me in their friendships - they still do to this day.”

And in a follow up interview with Us Weekly, James Middleton went on to talk about his pride in his sister now. "Catherine is very much on a public stage and I’m in awe of a lot of the things she does," he explained. "I think the thing I’m most proud of is that she’s still the same person that I grew up with."

Well, this is lovely.

Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life by James Middleton is out now.