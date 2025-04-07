Prince William is making the most of his "second chance" with Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world. And following Princess Kate's return to duty after her cancer recovery and Prince William's role elevation, the royal couple has been front and centre.

It is their relationship that undoubtedly makes the most headlines, with experts noting that Princess Kate and Prince William appear even closer after navigating the "toughest year of their lives together".

And as the royal couple returns to the forefront, their priorities are said to have changed - focusing on time together and with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," Princess Kate said herself in a rare health update last year. "Of simply loving and being loved."

This was something that a source opened up about this week, recalling that the Prince and Princess of Wales are treating this time as a "second chance."

"William has been incredibly supportive through Kate's cancer," the source recently explained to Closer, via The Sun. "He's really proven himself to be a remarkable partner when the going gets tough.

"His big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together," the source continued. "That means more romantic dinners, more long walks, and more holidays. They're mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly, but they're also looking to take a romantic hideaway just the two of them, and even talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned.

"William really stepped up during Kate's illness," the source later added. "He took on so many extra duties even in the midst of ... his considerable heartache worrying about her. He has been the most doting husband, and everyone, including Kate, says so."

Well, that's lovely.

We will continue to update this story.