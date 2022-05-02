Princess Charlotte celebrates birthday with portrait with new puppy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released adorable photographs of daughter Princess Charlotte to celebrate her seventh birthday.

The Cambridge’s took to social media to share two sweet photos of their middle child ahead of her birthday, one of which captures Charlotte sitting in a field of bluebells beside the family’s new pet.

In one image Charlotte is smiling at the camera on her own. While the second snapshot sees her with her arm around their spaniel named Orla.

The upload was simply captioned: “Seven tomorrow”.

The photoshoot was taken at their family home at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, over the weekend by Kate Middleton, who recently captured the portraits for their youngest child Prince Louis.

The photo was shared just one day ahead of Charlotte’s birthday, which is on 2 May.

The post has attracted a lot of attention, as it has been liked by over 790,000 social media users on the photo sharing site, with some sending their well wishes to Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s daughter, while others have pointed out the likeness to her parents and siblings.

One commented: “William’s mini me.”

Another shared: “She looks soo like William!”, a third wrote: “Daddy’s twin.”

In the photo, Charlotte wears a pale blue jumper layered over a navy polka dot shirt and blue trousers, while her hair resembles her mother’s as her brunette tresses falls neatly behind her shoulders.

While this is the first time we have been introduced to their pet pooch, the family are said to have had Orla since the summer of 2020, after Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gave her to them.

But this is not the Cambridge’s first dog, as they sadly lost their spaniel, Lupo, in November 2020, after eight years.