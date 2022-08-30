Royal fans are convinced that Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting a new puppy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about couples in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton credited with keeping the royal family going this past few years.

Whether it’s their upcoming relocation to Windsor or Prince William’s words about a fourth baby, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Strangely, it is their family dog that has made some of the most headlines, with the Duke and Duchess’ pet spaniel only making her first official appearance this year at the Guards’ Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022.

Orla is the couple’s second dog, and it is thought that she was given to the Cambridges as a gift from Kate’s brother, James Middleton, shortly before their first dog Lupo passed away in 2020.

This week, the internet started to speculate that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be getting a second dog, after James Middleton announced that one of his dogs, a golden retriever called Mabel, had given birth to 8 health puppies.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“Mabel’s golden bundles of joy to celebrate International dogs day,” Middleton posted to his Instagram account. “A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies. She passed all of her breed health screening tests with flying colours and has been the most amazing mother. There are some wonderful homes waiting for the pups + some very exciting news for one which I look forward to sharing soon.”

Fans and followers were understandably excited by the hints around one lucky puppy, making the immediate conclusion that it could be joining the Cambridge family.

“So cute,” posted a user. “I bet one of them is going to be a royal!”, while another speculated that Pippa Middleton might be taking one home.

We will continue to update this story.

In the meantime, more pictures please!