Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8th September, the world has been paying tribute to the late monarch and her dedication to a life of service. As the longest reigning sovereign in British history, the Queen’s incredible life has been detailed in touching obituaries from news outlets across the globe, and the UK has officially entered into a period of mourning.

King Charles III delivered a poignant speech on Friday, expressing his ‘profound sorrow’ and pledged to serve the nation with the same commitment and dedication as Her Majesty. He was formally announced as monarch on Saturday in an historic televised ceremony which saw the Privy Counsellors declare him as the new sovereign.

Over the past few days, well-wishers have gathered at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to leave flowers and tributes for the late Queen, and Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front to greet members of the public alongside their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Windsor Castle yesterday with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, marking their first public appearance as a foursome since March 2020.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Since the Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal life in early 2020, the brothers have been plagued by ‘feud’ rumours. However, a spokesperson for William said that the heir invited the Sussexes to join him and Kate on Saturday to view the tributes and flowers left by members of the public.

The crowds were thrilled by their appearance and reportedly burst into cheers when they arrived, with the couples then spending around 40 minutes talking to those who had gathered to pay their respects.

Shortly afterwards, the Sussexes left with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the same vehicle.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.