Prince William and Prince Harry ‘will bury the hatchet’ for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations 

We can’t wait to see the brothers together again

This year is of course the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her incredible 70 years on the throne. Her Royal Majesty has already started celebrations, with a tea party, specially commissioned portrait and even a limited edition bottle of fizz.

But there are many more events yet to come, and one weekend in particular is set to reunite estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

During the Queen’s celebratory weekend, where people in the UK will get a special four day bank holiday from 2 to 5 June, Prince Harry will return from America to join in the festivities.

The brothers will be “required” to appear alongside one another, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the BirminghamMail. “Both brothers will have to make concessions. The Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out,” she said.

It is believed that Harry and William have barely spoken since Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020.

Reports about a rift between the brothers started in 2018, after Harry and Meghan moved further away from William and Kate’s home at Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Then in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex separated their royal charity from the one run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry opened up about his relationship with his older brother during his highly controversial interview with Oprah in 2021. He said the pair were having “space at the moment,” but that he still loves his brother and “time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry said: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.” He continued:

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

It’s not certain whether Meghan and their kids will accompany Harry when he comes to the UK this summer. But we can all hope that by then, both brothers will be ready to heal the royal rift.