The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events line-up has officially been revealed

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, never failing to make viral news – and 2022 is no exception.

February sees Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service for Her Majesty. She will be the first ever British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, and unsurprisingly the royal family has big plans to celebrate the Queen’s historic reign.

‘To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June,’ the Palace announced on the Royal website. ‘The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.’

The royal website went on to reveal the highly-anticipated Platinum Jubilee events line-up and it’s very exciting.

Here are some of the most exciting events to look forward to…

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events

The Platinum Pudding competition

A nationwide baking competition has been announced ahead of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in order to find a new pudding to dedicate to The Queen.

‘The Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason are inviting applications from UK residents aged 8 and over to create the perfect Platinum Pudding recipe,’ the palace announced. It went on to state that the five finalists would be preparing their pudding for an expert judging panel, featuring Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti as well as Buckingham Palace’s Head Chef Mark Flanagan.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons

Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories. And in a royal first, beacons will be lit in capital cities of commonwealth countries to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The first beacon will be lit at Buckingham Palace in a special Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade

The Queen’s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, happens every year, held on the second Saturday in June. Featuring 200 horses, 400 musicians and 1,400 parading soldiers, as well as members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages, this will be well-worth a watch. And this year it is ticketed, with an application ballot open until the end of February.

Platinum Party at the Palace

The Platinum Jubilee party is one of the most highly-anticipated events over the Jubilee weekend, with the BBC set to ‘stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace’ featuring the world’s biggest stars. UK residents can apply to attend the exciting event, with tickets assigned by ballot in February.

The Big Jubilee Lunch

The Big Jubilee Lunch will once again be taking place, seeing street parties up and down the country. You can sign up online to host a Big Jubilee Lunch, with over 14,000 people having registered so far.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is reported to be a ‘festival of creativity’ based in London. It will feature artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers in a telling of the story of the Queen’s 70 year reign.

Service of Thanksgiving

A special service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s reign is set to take place over the June bank holiday weekend. And while the details have not yet been revealed, it will reportedly held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

We will continue to update this story.

June 2022 can’t come soon enough!