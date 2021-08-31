Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘no regrets’ about their decision to step back from royal life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, they have moved overseas and relocated to Montecito, California with their son, Archie Harrison, and recently welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet Diana.

During a controversial interview with TV chat show host Oprah this year, the couple spoke about how they were ‘thriving’ in the US and Meghan spoke about her relief at ‘finding her voice’ again after years of being unable to defend herself from the onslaught of negative press she received during her time in the royal family.

Last summer, royal writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand released a biography about the Sussexes, titled Finding Freedom, which documents their time within the monarchy and their lives following their departure.

In a new epilogue, the authors claim that the Duke and Duchess are ‘proud’ of their decision to step away from royal life and have ‘no regrets’.

Referring to an updated chapter of the book, Town & Country reports: ‘As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made.

‘[These accomplishments are] another sign that [Meghan and Harry] had made the right decision to step back from royal roles, not only for their family but for their focus on social issues and helping the world.’

According to those close to Meghan, she ‘is “proud” to see how far she has come and what she and Harry have been able to build in the brief twelve months of their new financially independent lives.’

People reports that Harry and Meghan are looking forward to resuming in-person events again in a post-Covid world, with Scobie telling the outlet: ‘They’re a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground.’

Finding Freedom is set to be released in paperback today.