The Queen is releasing English sparkling wine to celebrate her platinum jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are already in full swing, with a tea party taking place at Sandringham and an especially memorable memorabilia viewing. There are still many more celebrations to come, with an exciting lineup of events scheduled to take place throughout 2022.

Buckingham Palace has also just released a limited edition bottle of fizz to mark the royal milestone. The £39 bottle of English sparkling wine, available to purchase online from the Royal Collection, is a blend of 50% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir and 10% Pinot Meunier.

The Royal Collection explains that the vintage wine was produced using traditional methods, and from fruit grown in vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Apparently, it pairs particularly well with mature English cheddar and British seafood, such as crab or langoustines.

The site reads: “Gold in appearance, the wine has enticing aromas of rich and honeyed citrus fruit, white peach and hints of sweet spices. On the palate, preserved lemon, ripe orchard fruit and toasted nuts combine, before a soft, round and silky finish.” Yum!

The bottle design was inspired by one of the Queen’s coronation mantles, the Robe of Estate. The embroidery on the spectacular robe includes a border — made up of olive branches and wheat ears, symbolising peace and plenty — which features on the label of the bottle.

Worn by the Queen at the end of her coronation in 1953, the purple velvet robe is an incredible 6.5m long. It took a team of twelve embroiderers and seamstresses 3,500 hours to make, working in shifts at the Royal School of Needlework.

To mark the Platinum Jubilee, the Royal Collection has also released a specially-commissioned set of champagne glasses for £120 — perfect vessels for the celebratory tipple.

Whether we splash out on the £39 bottle or opt for a cheaper alternative, we’ll certainly be raising a glass (or two) to Her Royal Majesty this year.