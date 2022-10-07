Kate Middleton decided to hire a nanny after discussing ‘parenting woes’ with the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton became a mother for the first time in 2013 when she and her husband Prince William welcomed son Prince George into the world in July.

The couple have since gone on to have two more children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

With three children to look after, as well as their dog Orla – and plenty of royal engagements to attend – it can be very busy in the royal household.

So it is no surprise they call on Norland nanny Maria Borallo for help.

Although the nanny will no longer live with the family of five following their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Maria will still be on hand for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But the decision to seek the help of a nanny was decided almost 10 years ago when Kate, 40, discussed “parenting woes” with Queen Elizabeth II, who gave her seal of approval.

Speaking on Royalty TV’s Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, which has been reported on OK! Online, a royal expert said: “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard.”

While Kate and William are fantastic parents to their three kids, they have admitted they are like anyone else and have suffered from parental guilt.

Kate’s podcast debut in 2020 is a prime example of this, with the former Duchess of Cambridge appearing as a guest on Happy Mum, Happy Baby to talk motherhood and break down barriers around it with host Giovanna Fletcher.

During the episode, Kate opened up about issues that needed attention, from the difficulties of pregnancy and her own experience with severe morning sickness to Prince William’s feeling of helplessness.

At the time she said: “Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’ There’s such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children.”