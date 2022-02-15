This is the sweet way that Prince William always spoils Kate Middleton in the evenings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated these past two years over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was their relatable side that made headlines as Kate opened up about her childhood to Cbeebies listeners and reports emerged of Prince William’s sweet Valentine’s gesture in their first year of marriage.

Today, it was their married life that got the world talking, as a royal insider revealed a sweet way that Prince William likes to spoil his wife on the regular.

Videos you may like:

After Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been put to be in the evening, Prince William reportedly likes to give his wife a treat and make her favourite drink.

‘William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,’ a friend of the couple told PEOPLE. ‘They look after each other, but in different ways.’

He would know the way to our hearts!

Royals – they’re just like us!