This is what ‘impressed’ the Queen most when she met Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly one of the most famous couples in the world. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary this year, and are parents to three adorable little royals – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The pair met at university in 2001, and started dating after a few years of friendship. While they split briefly in 2007, the break reportedly cemented Kate’s role as future Queen as the Palace appreciated her discretion when it came to discussing details of their relationship with the press. After a few months, they reunited – and the rest, as they say, is history.

Kate became the first girlfriend to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas with the rest of the royal family, and it seems that her strong bond with the Queen started very early on.

According to journalist and biographer Andrew Morton, who famously penned Diana: Her True Story, the monarch was very ‘impressed’ with the Duchess upon meeting her as she quickly realised that Kate had fallen for William ‘for himself’ and not because he was a Prince.

He told OK!: ‘The thing about Kate is the Queen was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his title.’

The author added that the monarch ‘spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana’ and that ‘everything that happened in [Kate and William’s] relationship was quite strategic, quite thought through, after a period of time.’

William has spoken about his decision to wait before proposing to Kate, saying in a 2005 interview that he was ‘too young to marry at my age’.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl elaborated on this in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance, writing: ‘He was aware his father had been pressured into marrying Diana because she was deemed the suitable bride. He was reluctant to bow to similar pressure and vowed not to be hurried to the altar.’

