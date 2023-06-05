Why King Charles won't see Prince Harry while he's back in the UK
The Duke of Sussex is set to appear at a High Court case in London
Prince Harry is expected to appear at the High Court in London this week as part of an ongoing case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.
The Duke of Sussex was due to attend a hearing in the capital today, but barrister David Sherborne, who is representing Harry in the phone hacking case, shared that the Prince would be present from Tuesday onwards.
Harry was in the UK just a few weeks ago for his father, King Charles III's, coronation. While Meghan remained in the US with the couple's two children, Harry attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey before returning to his family to celebrate Archie's birthday, which also fell on the same day.
The Duke has spoken about his fractured relationship with his father in various interviews, and detailed a number of fall-outs in his best-selling memoir, Spare, which hit shelves earlier this year.
Harry had previously returned to the UK in March as part of his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited, and he was joined by a number of high-profile figures including Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Liberal Democrat politician Sir Simon Hughes, as they allege they are are victims of 'abhorrent criminal activity' and 'gross breaches of privacy' by the publisher of the Daily Mail. ANL denied the allegations.
However, it is believed that he did not see his father, or his brother Prince William, during the trip, although he had attempted to 'make contact' but the King was 'too busy'.
It seems that the Duke of Sussex is also unlikely to see his family while he is back in London this week, as Charles arrived in Bucharest, Romania on Friday as part of his first trip overseas since he was officially crowned King last month.
Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales also made a surprise appearance at the the wedding of King Abdullah’s eldest son, Crown Prince Al Hussein, and the now-Princess of Jordan, Rajwa Al Saif. However, they are believed to be back in the UK as Prince William attended the 2023 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Harry will become the first prominent member of the royal family to take the stand since King Edward VII in 1870.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Looking for a sex app? 15 best for sexual wellness and no strings hookups
Aka, the pro's top picks.
By Ally Head
-
Wondering how to apply fake tan? We've got all the tips straight from the pros
No streaks here
By Fiona Embleton
-
The British Beauty Council's Value of Beauty report shows it's time for beauty to taken more seriously
This year’s report reflects the challenges of Brexit, but shows the industry still boasts an entrepreneurial, flexible and resilient workforce
By Lisa Oxenham
-
Princess Charlotte may not want the "burden" of more titles when dad William becomes King, expert claims
Being a royal isn't always easy
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Things are "so bitter" between Harry and William that the Waleses can't bond with Archie and Lilibet right now, royal expert claims
This is so sad
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It's 'very possible' that Harry and Meghan will return to the UK
A former royal butler claims the couple could head back
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Princess Anne chatted with Prince Harry at the Coronation, despite being "furious" with him: royal expert
She was being diplomatic
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zara and Mike Tindall surprised passengers on an economy flight recently
Royals, they're just like us...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate has King Charles' "blessing" to "steal the limelight," royal author claims
He knows how valuable she is for the monarchy
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate refused to break this royal "rule" at the Chelsea Flower Show
She found a clever workaround
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles wants to avoid his grandchildren making the same mistakes he did, expert says
He wants them to 'have the confidence to marry whom they want'
By Iris Goldsztajn