We now know the names Archie and Lilibet use for their parents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card hints at their parenting style

In their Christmas card released last week, The Sussexes have shared a glimpse into their family life. Along with a photograph of the family of four, the message reveals that kids Archie and Lilibet call their parents “Mama” and “Papa”.

The card reads: “Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

By suggesting that Archie chose the names for his parents, Harry and Meghan drop hints about their parenting style.

The portrait was taken by Alexi Lubomirski, Harry and Meghan’s wedding photographer. It’s the first time the couple have chosen to share a photo of Lilibet, who was born in June and named after her Grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Taken at their home in Santa Barbara, California, the photograph shows the family laughing together and dressed casually in jeans.

The couple also mention the charities they support in the Christmas note, including Team Rubicon and Marshall Plan for Moms.

Signed as a family, the card ends with: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”