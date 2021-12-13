The sweet detail you missed in the Cambridges’ Christmas card

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a family photo for Christmas 2021, and it’s a good one.

Taken earlier in the year during a trip to Jordan, it features the royal couple, surrounded by their children Princes George and Louise and Princess Charlotte, sitting in the desert and smiling at the camera.

Naturally, it went viral within minutes, with royal fans particularly loving the likeness between Princess Charlotte and her grandmother Queen Elizabeth as a child.

One cute detail you might not have noticed is that Charlotte is wearing the exact same plimsolls as her little brother Louis.

They are by kidswear label Hampton Canvas, which is sold on Trotters – also worn in the past by George – and cost just £28. They are the same pair Charlotte wore in her official fourth birthday portrait.

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has dresses her kids in the same clothes, since Louis has worn plenty of (chic) hand-me-downs from his brother. She clearly makes sure they don’t go to waste, since they are only worn by each child for a short amount of time.

In the picture, the whole family is dressed in blues and khakis, with Princess Charlotte’s blue gingham Mango dress in particular sending searched for gingham dresses soaring by over 300%. A future style icon in the making.