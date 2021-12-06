Prince William and Kate Middleton are posting a very sweet olive branch to The Sussexes this month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has long been surrounded with speculation of fallouts and feuds, something that was seemingly intensified by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship with the Cambridges, with Prince Harry explaining that he and William are on ‘different paths’.

‘Stuff happens, but we are brothers,’ he explained. ‘We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment. But I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me.’

The two brothers have seen each other a handful of times since, most notably to attend Prince Philip‘s private funeral and to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana.

However, according to reports, the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William is still pretty frosty.

It has been reported this week that despite the feud, the former Fab Four will be extending olive branches this Christmas for the sake of the children.

Yes, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be posting Christmas presents to Archie and Lilibet this month in a sweet peacemaking gesture.

Videos you may like:

This was confirmed by royal expert Katie Nicholl, who told OK! Magazine: ‘Yes, of course. They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all their nieces and nephews.’

There is no word on what the exact gifts will be, but we’re betting George, Charlotte and Louis will give a helping hand.

Well, this is lovely.

Come back Fab Four!