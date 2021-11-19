Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's what lucky staff recieve.

In Royal news today, what Her Majesty gifts her staff at Christmas has been revealed.

According to The Sun, she still follows a tradition set by her grandfather, George V.

And this year, all 1,500 staff members are getting a £5 gift from none other than Tesco. Any ideas what Her Majesty may be gifting? Baubles? Mistletoe? Reindeer ears?

Not quite. Each year, The Queen gives each member of staff a traditional Christmas pudding.

Sadly, it’s believed none were given last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent Christmas lockdown.

It’s been confirmed on The Royal Family website, which states that “all members of the household” are gifted a Christmas pudding by the Queen.

Channel your inner Royal…

VEJA Campo textured-leather sneakers – NET-A-PORTER, £115

VEJA trainers have become a millennial royal staple, loved by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. And they’re not only stylish but sustainable, with their wild rubber ethically sourced from the Amazon Rainforest. View Deal

Needle & Thread Aurelia Gown – Harrods, £472

This Needle & Thread Aurelia gown is one of Kate Middleton’s most iconic outfits, worn at a Buckingham Palace reception. The cherry-red floor-length dress features a floral lattice design and sequin embroidery. View Deal

The site reads: “All members of The Royal Household will receive Christmas presents from The Queen, and Her Majesty will personally hand out presents to some members of The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle.”

“Continuing the tradition from her father, King George VI and her grandfather, George V – The Queen also gives Christmas puddings to her staff.”

“About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) are distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police.

“Each pudding is accompanied by a greeting card.”

This comes the same week as it’s a Royal family member’s text messages claim that Prince Harry faced “constant berating” from other family members and The Queen reassured the nation with her first public appearance after a spate of ill health which forced her to miss COP26, the global climate conference which was hosted in Glasgow.

It’s not known what the Royal family’s Christmas set up will look like this year, nor whether Harry and Meghan – who currently live in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet – will return for the festive celebrations.

Last year, they had to cancel most traditions due to coronavirus, like the rest of the UK. Sadly, it was to be their last Christmas with Philip, who passed away in April.

How do you reckon the Royal family will celebrate this year?