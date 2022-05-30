Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is nearly here, meaning a whole weekend to celebrate Our Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne crowns her the first Monarch ever to reach the Platinum Jubilee milestone, meaning the celebrations are certainly for the history books.

So how are the Royals celebrating? Well, with a whole host of events – read the full breakdown of the Platinum Jubilee date and events, here – including attending some of the UK’s street parties.

Street parties have been a part of British culture for generations and this year, for the historic occasion, Royals are set to join in the fun too.

The first-ever street party took place to mark the end of the First World War, and they continued to mark Royal coronations thereafter. It was the street party marking the coronation of HRH herself, 70 years ago that really cemented them as a traditional British celebration.

This year, to mark The Queen’s 70th year on the throne, over 85,000 people are preparing a Big Jubilee Lunch Street Party on Sunday 5th June.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are set to attend the Jubilee lunch at The Oval Cricket Ground on Sunday. The couple will meet with 70 volunteers who have been titled “Platinum Champions” through the Royal Voluntary Service’s Platinum Champion Awards.

The awards were created in honour of Her Majesty, The Duchess of Cornwall, patron for the charity, said:

“In honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, we want to celebrate the outstanding contribution of volunteers. In the search for our Platinum Champions, we want to thank and recognise all of those truly special people that are making a real difference to our communities with their kindness and generosity.”

Charles and Camilla will be one of the first to view the new six-metre long artwork created in honour of the Platinum Jubilee. Designed by Lucy Sparrow, the piece is complete with a Platinum Pudding, Scotch eggs and fruit platters. Lucy shared a sneak peak of her art on her Instagram, with the artwork being placed in an exhibition at Buckingham Palace later this year.

Meanwhile, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Windsor to join the lunch on the Long Walk, that runs up to Windsor Castle. It will be transformed into “the Long Table” on Sunday, lined with street performers to entertain the crowd.

Not only are the Royals getting involved here in the UK, but thousands worldwide are planning to celebrate HRH with a Big Jubilee Lunch. The Official Platinum Jubilee website shows celebrations planned in New Zealand, Spain and Canada.

The aim is to get communities to come together to enjoy and celebrate Our Majesty. So whether a Royal member turns up to your street party or not… have fun and enjoy a good knees up! It’s what the bank holiday is made for.