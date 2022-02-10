Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lissy is named after Her Majesty

It’s well known that the Queen loves corgis. In fact, Her Majesty has had more than 30 corgis and dorgis, a corgi-dachshund cross, over the course of her lifetime. But now, aged 95, Her Majesty has chosen to break with tradition, and has welcomed a new pet spaniel into the royal fold.

Four-year-old Lissy is an award-winning cocker spaniel and has been named after Queen Eizabeth II herself. Lissy, whose official pedigree name is Wolferton Drama, recently won the 91st Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship, beating 38 competitors.

The Queen has owned dogs her entire life, after being given her first corgi when she was just 18. That corgi was named Susan and it’s believed that all Her Majesty’s corgis have been her descendants.

Rumour has it that the Queen hid Susan in the open carriage she and Philip took from London to Hampshire on their wedding day. Willow, the final corgi in Sunsan’s line, sadly died in 2018.

From what we know about the Queen as a dog owner, lucky Lissy will be getting the royal treatment.

The Queen’s pooches enjoy a dinner of fillet steak and chicken breast every day at 5pm, according to Brian Hoey’s 2013 book Pets by Royal Appointment. The author claims the meals are prepared by a chef and delivered to the dogs by a footman. However, sometimes the Queen herself will serve the gravy.

When it comes to their walks, the Queen has been known to take the dogs out around the grounds of Buckingham Palace herself every afternoon. For their morning excursion, however, the pups are accompanied by a footman.

Apparently, the Queen loves spoiling her dogs at Christmas. It’s believed she makes stockings for each of her royal pups and fills them with toys and treats.

The royal hounds even have their own room at the palace. Sleeping in raised wicker beds, the dogs are treated to fresh sheets every day and are free to roam around their quarters as they please.

Lissy will be joining the Queen’s dorgis Candy, known to steal the limelight, and Muick. After her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away last year, it’s likely the Queen will appreciate her furry companions more than ever as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.