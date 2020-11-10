The Queen had the best reaction to a guest tripping over one of her Corgis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Like we needed a reason to rate the monarch more…

The Queen is often associated with her love of Pembroke Welsh corgis, supposedly owning over 30 dogs of that breed during her reign.

And from ‘Foxy’ and ‘Bushy’ to ‘Candy’ and ‘Bisto Oxo’, the royal dogs have boasted some seriously minty pet names.

The last of the Queen’s corgis sadly died last year, but the sweet pets resurfaced in news recently as an anecdote about a guest tripping over one of the dogs emerged.

In Angela Kelly’s book, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, the dresser explains how she and jeweller Harry Collins visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace to deliver a brooch he had made for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday.

Unfortunately for Harry however, his most memorable part of the visit involved him falling backwards over one of the Queen’s corgis.

‘Having read somewhere that where possible, one should not turn their back on The Queen, he proceeded to walk away backwards,’ Angela explains in her book. ‘Unfortunately, Mr Collins failed to notice Linnet, one of Her Majesty’s corgis, lying on the floor behind him. He tripped over Linnet and ended up next to the dog, lying spread-eagled on the carpet.’

The anecdote continues: ‘Terrified that he’d hurt one of The Queen’s dogs, Harry frantically rubbed Linnet’s chest, apologising profusely, but Her Majesty reassured Mr Collins and told him not to worry: it was not his fault as the corgis had a terrible habit of lying in the most awkward places.’

Well, that’s a relief all round.