The Queen paid a touching tribute to late husband Prince Philip in emotional Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II delivered her annual Christmas speech on December 25, and paid sweet tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

Her Majesty made a number of references to her beloved husband – who she was married to for over 70 years – in this year’s broadcast, which certainly pulled on many viewers’ heart strings.

During the speech, the British monarch said: ‘Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.

‘But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world.

‘His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.

‘That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

‘But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings – and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.’

Despite her loss, the Queen revealed she feels Prince Philip’s presence around her.

She added: ‘We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.’

Her speech continued to praise her late spouse, as she said: ‘For me, and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have a chance to reminisce and see anew the wonder of the festive season, through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four this year.’

Not only was the reference to ‘one laugh missing’ a nod to Prince Philip, but alongside the speech video footage, capturing the royal family at Christmas when they were younger, was played. In the clips viewers could see Prince Philip, but also Princess Margaret and Prince Charles decorating their Christmas tree, all laughing and smiling.

But that was not all. Eagle eyed viewers noticed the 95-year-old royal was sat beside a photograph of her and Prince Philip, while delivering her speech in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

The photo was taken in 2007 to mark their 60th wedding anniversary, and captures them looking lovingly at one another.

The Queen also wear a red outfit for the speech, which she accessorised with a pearl necklace, and sapphire brooch, which she had previously worn on her honeymoon in 1947, as well as on her diamond wedding anniversary.

The Queen’s speech aired on ITV and BBC on Christmas Day, but a segment has also been shared on The Royal Family official Instagram account.

Prince Philip sadly passed away in April 2021 aged 99.