The big decision the Cambridges still need to make about their children’s future 

The family's house move has sparked questions about their plans

The Cambridge family are officially moving out of London, in search of a more “normal” life. They’ll be leaving their 20-bedroom apartment at Kensington Palace for a four-bedroom cottage that’s just a 10-minute walk to Windsor Castle.

This means Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will be starting a new school. Kate and William have chosen Lambrook, a co-educational school in Berkshire that’s not far from the new family home.

But Lambrook only takes children from the ages of three through to 13.

The school website reads: “From 1860 to the present day, we have been nurturing boys and girls from the ages of 3 through to 13, giving them ‘feathers to fly’, ensuring that they enter senior school life as confident, outgoing, intelligent and creative young people.”

Where exactly will George, Charlotte and Louis’ “senior school life” take place? It’s likely that, like any parents, Kate and William are already thinking about where the children will go to do their GCSEs and A-levels.

Both parents went to exclusive private schools themselves. Prince William was educated at the prestigious Eton College, famous for educating UK prime ministers like Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Actors Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston also went to Eton.

The all-boys school also happens to be in Windsor — making it a strong contender for Prince George and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton, meanwhile, did her A-levels at Marlborough College Wiltshire, after she was bullied at all-girls boarding school Downe House in Berkshire. Kate then thrived at Marlborough: could this make it a likely choice for Princess Charlotte?

An option closer to the family home would be St Mary’s School in Ascot. Prince Edwards’ daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, recently graduated from the school where she studied A-levels in English, history, politics and drama. With this royal stamp of approval, St Mary’s could also be a strong choice for Charlotte.

We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, we hope the royal trio enjoy settling in to their new life at Windsor.