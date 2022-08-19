Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations are in order!

Like thousands of teenagers around the country, Lady Louise Windsor has finally received her A-Level results, after weeks of anticipation.

Although we don’t know her exact results, it sounds like the young royal did well, because she is reportedly set to attend a prestigious university starting in September.

Royal reporter Richard Palmer wrote on Twitter: “The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is to read English at St Andrews University after getting her A-Levels today.”

As you probably already know if you’re a keen royal fan, St Andrews is a significant institution for the Royal Family: it’s the university Prince William attended, and the one where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge graduated with a 2:1 in 2005, him in Geography, and her in History of Art.

According to Hello!, William originally began reading History of Art, which is how the lovebirds met. However, he wasn’t particularly fond of the subject, and Kate reportedly advised him to change his subject.

Lady Louise’s father, Prince Edward, attended Jesus College, Cambridge, while her mother, Sophie née Rhys-Jones, trained as a secretary at West Kent College, according to Express.

Louise finished her secondary schooling at St Mary’s School Ascot, according to Express. As well as her academic achievements, Lady Louise is a queen horsewoman. In May of this year, the 18-year-old rode in the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where her grandmother the Queen was in attendance. The event celebrated the Platinum Jubilee as well as serving as a nod to the late Prince Philip’s own love of horse riding.

In 2019, The Sun reported that Louise is also a budding artist, and was happy to share her knowledge while staying at Balmoral with the Queen. “Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer,” a royal insider told the publication.

They added: “Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days.”

Additionally, the royal has been known to play hockey.

Congratulations to Lady Louise! We hope she has a wonderful time at university.