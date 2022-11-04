The advent calendars the royal children will no doubt be opening this year
November has arrived, so the Halloween costumes are tucked away ready to re-work next year, which means one thing is for sure - the holidays are coming.
While the beauty advent calendars and the best jewellery advent calendars are at the top of our wish list, for the little ones there's a royal upgrade on the traditional advent calendar - and it is just what the little ones need this year.
This year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be opening up a Party Pieces advent calendar, as it would only be right for their grandmother to share her latest release with them.
If you didn't already know, Carole Middleton has her very own online shop, Party Pieces. The Princess of Wales' mother started the business back in 1987 as a young mother looking for inspiration for her daughter’s birthday party and decided to create her own decorations and games.
Just in time for the holiday season, Carole has released a series of gorgeous advent calendars that we are sure she will be gifting to her grandchildren right away. We can imagine Prince Louis absolutely loving the wooden railway advent calendar!
Keep scrolling to take a look at the new releases from as little as £39.99. It's the perfect way to get the children even more excited for Christmas than they already are...
Wooden Railway Set Advent Calendar, £44.99 | Party Pieces (opens in new tab)
Each day adds another piece to the mini wooden railway set, which is not only super cute, but festive too. With Christmas trees and snowmen surrounding the track, the little ones will have something to make every day that will look amazing when completed on Christmas day too.
Nutcracker Theatre Advent Calendar, £54.99 | Party Pieces (opens in new tab)
Surely Princess Charlotte will be asking her grandmother for this one. The gorgeous Nutcracker advent calendar has a new puppet or prop every day in the countdown to Christmas.
Creating a fully completed pop up theatre for the children to re-create Nutcracker on Christmas day. Is there anything more magical?
Winter Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar, £39.99 | Party Pieces (opens in new tab)
Now this is just adorable. Each day reveals a new charm to add to the gold tone bracelet. From love hearts to butterflies and little tassels too, this may be the cutest advent calendar of the year. The box doubles up as a super cute keepsake too. I can't wait to spot Princess Charlotte wearing this.
Which one will you chose?
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
