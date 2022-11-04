The advent calendars the royal children will no doubt be opening this year

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

November has arrived, so the Halloween costumes are tucked away ready to re-work next year, which means one thing is for sure - the holidays are coming.

While the beauty advent calendars and the best jewellery advent calendars are at the top of our wish list, for the little ones there's a royal upgrade on the traditional advent calendar - and it is just what the little ones need this year.

This year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be opening up a Party Pieces advent calendar, as it would only be right for their grandmother to share her latest release with them.

If you didn't already know, Carole Middleton has her very own online shop, Party Pieces. The Princess of Wales' mother started the business back in 1987 as a young mother looking for inspiration for her daughter’s birthday party and decided to create her own decorations and games.

Just in time for the holiday season, Carole has released a series of gorgeous advent calendars that we are sure she will be gifting to her grandchildren right away. We can imagine Prince Louis absolutely loving the wooden railway advent calendar!

Keep scrolling to take a look at the new releases from as little as £39.99. It's the perfect way to get the children even more excited for Christmas than they already are...

