The first royal family member has officially joined TikTok

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, and from Princess Kate's long-awaited return to rumours of reconciliation with the Sussexes, the Mountbatten-Windsors are front and centre.

This is in part down to their social media strategy and online interactions, with the royal family praised for modernising to become more accessible than ever.

Yes, social media is now a key royal tool for connecting with the public, with Instagram in particular used for breaking royal statements, and sharing insight with the public. And with the Prince and Princess of Wales reaching 16.8 million followers and counting, that shows no signs of slowing down.

This week, the Mountbatten-Windsors broke new social media ground as the very first royal family member joined TikTok.

The royal family member in question? Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who joined the platform with the handle @sarahtheduchess, making her debut with a very personal video.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and as she joined the social media platform, she pledged to share an intimate look at her experience.

"My first ever TikTok!," Fergie captioned her first video upload. "How it felt hearing my breast cancer diagnosis.

"One cancer diagnosis was bad enough but to go through all those emotions twice was a lot to handle," she continued. "For anyone going through this now, know that you are not alone.

"I am proud to share that I am officially a patron for #PreventBreastCancer," she continued. "An incredible organisation that is dedicated to the prediction and prevention of breast cancer."

"It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it, because that's what I'm used to, that's what I can do, that's what I was taught," the Duchess of York recalled of her experience in the personal video from her garden.

She continued: "It's only now that I am really proud of my scars. They're really important. I never thought you could free the shackles of your heart by cancer, by learning what it is to be able to talk right now, right this second, about what it feels like to ask for help, to surrender and to realise that everything is going to be okay."

Fans and followers were quick to welcome the Duchess of York to the platform, praising the royal for her openness and strength.

"Welcome on TikTok! Wishing you good health, and sending lots of love," commented one follower, while another added: "I have always admired your strength but even more so now since you've been so open about your cancer journey."

Welcome to TikTok, Fergie!

Here's hoping other royal family members will soon follow suit.