Princess Eugenie has paid a powerful tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson

This weekend, it was Princess Eugenie's health condition that made headlines, as the 34-year-old marked International Scoliosis Awareness Day, sharing a photograph of her spinal scar.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day," Princess Eugenie captioned a photograph of her scar on Instagram. "I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who’s gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let’s be proud of our scars!

"To all of you who have just received the diagnosis, to those wearing braces, to those recovering from an operation and for those who have lived with a scar for years - My thoughts are with you on Scoliosis Awareness Day. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and researchers at @scoliosis_sr."

The princess later went on to pay tribute to her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who she credits for catching her condition early and removing the stigma around her scoliosis, and subsequent scar.

"My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old," Princess Eugenie posted in the sweet tribute. "I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar."

The post continued: "She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age. I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars."

