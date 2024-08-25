According to royal sources, Princess Kate “can’t simply forget” her friendship with Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been strained for years now, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living a life separate from the Mountbatten-Windsors, and the brothers reported to “not be on speaking terms”.

This is something that the Princess of Wales reportedly wants to change, with the 42-year-old keen to mend the two brothers’ relationship.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is said to be partly down to her previously close friendship with Prince Harry. And according to royal experts, via Closer and GB News, the Princess of Wales "can’t simply forget" the "kindness" shown to her by Harry during her early royal days.

"The fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together [and] he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word," the source explained to Closer.

"Back when she first started dating William, it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease," the source continued. "She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch," the source added. "And going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"[She] doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect William to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed," the source reportedly continued, adding: "There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."

We will continue to update this story.