Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a very special invitation from the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the announcement that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas and have settled in California, US with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

During an interview with Oprah which aired last year, the couple spoke about their decision to leave the monarchy behind and said they are now ‘thriving’ after leaving the UK.

Harry has returned twice – once in April 2021 for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral, and again later in the year for the unveiling of his mother, Princess Diana’s statue – but last week, the Sussexes made their first visit together since their move to the US. The private trip took place just before they arrived in the Netherlands for the start of the Invictus Games, and the pair went to see the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Harry later told an interviewer that ‘being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her,’ adding, ‘both Meghan and I had tea with her – it was really nice to catch up.’

The visit to the monarch was kept out of the spotlight, and has sparked fresh hope that the Sussexes and the royal family will make amends following a few turbulent years.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

In fact, it has since been reported that Harry and Meghan have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royal family when the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in June.

According to The Telegraph, they won’t have a ‘formal role’ in the celebrations but may make an appearance alongside the monarch and attend various family events over the long weekend.

However, the Sussexes are yet to confirm whether or not they will be back in the UK for the celebrations due to ongoing security issues, with a spokesperson for the couple telling the newspaper that they would not discuss their future travel plans.

Fingers crossed!