The Queen just shared a very special photograph to mark Valentine’s Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Princess Eugenie’s new arrival to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby announcement making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is of course the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

The Queen has made news in particular this past few months for her growing team, from looking for an Instagram Manager to hiring a new Personnel Assistant.

It wasn’t a job advert from Her Majesty that made news this week however, but a Twitter post, as the Queen shared a romantic photograph to social media to mark Valentine’s Day.

‘Symbolising love, a pink Camellia is pictured in the garden of Buckingham Palace 🌸 on #ValentinesDay,’ tweeted the Royal Family twitter account, raking in a whopping 11.2k likes.

And of course, this wasn’t the monarch’s only social media activity of the day, with Queen Elizabeth making a surprise statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby news.

In a surprise statement from Buckingham Palace, the royals announced: ‘Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire royal family are delighted and wish them well.’

Well, this is lovely.