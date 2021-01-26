Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being a royal, like most jobs, has both its advantages and drawbacks.

While having a royal title gives access, opportunity and of course the luxury of living in a palace, there is also a lot of duty that comes with the role.

There’s a hefty rulebook for the Windsors to follow, from wearing tights and not wearing black to refraining from eating shellfish abroad and garlic at royal events.

Yes, there’s a lot of rules that come with a royal role, something Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had to learn upon joining the royal fold in their Princess Lessons.

The two Duchesses also had to learn protocol around pregnancies, from announcing the birth to maternity dressing – they are encouraged to dress smart/casual, so leggings are probably a no-go.

A key rule surround royal pregnancies however involves the word ‘pregnant’, something that the Queen is strictly against.

Yes, really. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly not a fan of the term ‘pregnant’, finding it ‘vulgar’, and choosing instead to use the phrase ‘in the family way’.

Other royal family members are reportedly encouraged to follow suit.

It’s no wonder the Royal family offer Princess lessons – the rulebook seems to grow by the day!