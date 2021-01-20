The Queen is officially hiring for a new personal assistant and we all want it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Princess Eugenie’s future arrival to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s snow day with their three children making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

This week however, the monarch made news as it was announced that she is hiring – something that is making a lot of us seriously consider a career move.

Yes, this is not a drill. The Queen is looking for a new personal assistant.

The royal household advertised the opening on LinkedIn, and promising lots of travel and £35,000 a year, it is proving competitive.

So, what will the Personal Assistant job entail?

‘As part of the Central support team in the Private Secretary’s Office, you’ll take on a role of unique variety. Providing comprehensive support to a Senior Manager, you’ll prioritise and manage multiple requests, coordinate diaries, meetings and appointments, oversee efficient inbox management, minute-taking and draft correspondence.

‘You’ll have exposure across the organisation, liaising daily at a senior level and building relationships with colleagues and external organisations.’

And what can you expect from the role?

‘It’s a fast paced and high profile environment, and you’ll have responsibility from day one. Yet you’ll rise to the challenge and will be proud of the part you play.’

