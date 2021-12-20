Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As Covid continues to spread rapidly across the UK.

In Royal news this morning, it’s thought that HM The Queen will have to make a final decision on what the Royal family Christmas will look like by tomorrow evening.

It’s thought that Her Majesty wishes to spend the 25th with family members including Charles, William, and Kate at their estate in Sandringham, but is also acutely aware that Covid cases are rising and that she doesn’t want to put anyone at risk of catching the virus.

According to The Mirror, Her Majesty is “determined” to celebrate with her loved ones, after suffering from a bout of ill health that meant she had to pull out of several Royal appearances, including the climate conference COP26.

At current, she is to travel to the estate in Norfolk via helicopter, rather than take the train, as is tradition. This too is thought to be an extra Coronavirus measure.

The source said to The Mirror: “The Queen and the rest of the family are mindful the situation is ever-changing and many thousands of families may also be affected.”

“A decision on whether the Queen travels as planned will be made as soon as possible.”

“If alternative arrangements need to be made, right up to the last minute as per government advice, Her Majesty will lead from the front.”

The Royal Family didn’t spend last Christmas together thanks to Coronavirus restrictions. Sadly, it was the last Christmas they would have with Prince Philip, who passed away in April.

It’s believed that The Queen is now spending time considering all options, such as moving the family Christmas to Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace officials have simply said that they are still discussing what will happen.

The newspaper reports that she will make her final decision by tomorrow, after consultation with some of her most senior aides.

It’s thought said aids are in regular contact with government figures.

The Royal Family has already cancelled one Christmas tradition due to Coronavirus concerns.

Sadly, she may have no choice but to alter or cancel her initial plans if the government decides to impose tighter restrictions.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said there is “no guarantee for Christmas” and whether or not tougher governmental restrictions will be imposed is still yet to be announced.