Here’s why everyone’s talking about these photos of Prince Harry and Prince Philip

And we can’t ‘unsee’ it

Prince Philip, 99, is confirmed to have been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital this week as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news, Buckingham Palace announced:

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

‘The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

Following the news, there has been a wave a tributes and well wishes, with multiple throwback pictures of Prince Philip making headlines.

As photographs started to flood the internet, so did the anecdotes, with a sweet story about Prince Philip’s likeness to his beloved grandson Harry, going viral.

The story in question involved a throwback photograph of Prince Philip from 1957, and it’s the spitting image of the Duke of Sussex.

The resurfaced photo of Prince Philip is from a 1957 vintage cover of Paris Match magazine, going viral after an eagle-eyed photographer spotted the similarity – and it can’t be unseen.

‘I spotted this beautiful 1957 vintage cover of a @parismatch_magazine whilst visiting our wedding venue in France a couple of years ago,’ Getty photographer Chris Jackson posted to his Instagram page. ‘Who does it remind you of!? Swipe right to see! I think it may have been colourised from a black and white negative but correct me if I’m wrong. Was very happy when the lovely people at @chateaurigaud let me keep it! Whilst today it’s very much a ‘Modern Monarchy’ it’s these historical reference points that make photographing the Royal family so unique and remind you of the centuries of tradition that remain at their core.’

Of course this isn’t the first time that Prince Harry’s appearance has resembled his grandfather’s, but their matching beards and uniforms does make it all the more striking!