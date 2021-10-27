This is why the Queen won’t be attending COP26

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's pulled out with just days to go before the climate conference kicks off in Glasgow.

In news this morning, The Queen has announced that she will not be appearing at COP26 next week.

The climate change summit, which is taking place in Glasgow, is set to be the biggest climate event of the century.

So why is The Queen no longer attending?

It’s very out of character for Her Majesty to pull out of Royal occasions as such, especially at short notice.

Sadly, it’s believed the monarch is under strict instruction from her doctors to rest following a cold.

It’s thought to be the same cold that made her cancel her two-day trip to Northern Ireland just last week.

The 95-year-old has been closely watched by doctors since a hospital visit last Wednesday.

Since then, she had resumed service as normal, meeting with two ambassadors on Tuesday via video link from Windsor Castle.

However, officials have decided that her appearing at COP – and travelling to Glasgow to do so – may not be in the best interests of her health.

A Buckingham Palace statement read that she has “regretfully” decided not to attend the summit.

However, she will still attend virtually, giving an address to delegates via a pre-recorded video, instead.

Does this affect the other Royals attending, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge?

It’s thought not and that they will still be in attendance next week.

Just last week, The Queen was overheard sharing her views on climate justice – indicating that officials aren’t doing enough to encourage impactful change.

She was overheard saying it’s “really irritating” when leaders “talk but don’t act” on climate issues.

While many have shared their disappointment at The Queen’s cancellation – Sir Peter Westmacott, a former UK ambassador to the US, called the cancellation a “blow” – it doesn’t deter from the important talks that need to be had at the summit.

The latest statement from the palace said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November.”

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

Best wishes to The Queen for a speedy recovery back to full health.