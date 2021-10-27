A photographer has opened up about Kate Middleton’s immense pride in her husband 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

Last weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines as she accompanied Prince William to a very special event, the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The global prize for the environment was launched by Prince William in 2019 in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’, and has gone on to become the most prestigious global prize in history.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William on the green carpet for the evening and made an impassioned speech. However, it was the sweet intimate photographs of the couple backstage that made the most news.

‘Behind the scenes at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards,’ they captioned the series of photographs, raking in over 750k likes.

‘How lovely to see genuine love and affection,’ commented one fan, while another posted that it was ‘like a scene from a fairytale’.

Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson was behind the camera of the sweet snaps, and this week he opened up about something he noticed during the night – Kate’s immense pride in her husband.

‘[The Duchess] was so clearly really proud of him when he came back from his speech,’ Chris Jackson explained. ‘She had been watching on the backstage TV. They are a strong team.’

