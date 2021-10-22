The Queen spent the night in hospital following her cancelled trip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

This week, it was the Queen’s health that made news as Her Majesty was forced to spend a night in hospital.

The Queen was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, advised by doctors to rest and take care of herself after a busy few weeks.

It was later reported that the 95-year-old monarch would be spending the night in hospital for preliminary medical checks, and would be returning home the next day.

According to the palace, she has now returned to Windsor Castle and is back at work.

‘Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

Members of the public and high profile figures were quick to send messages of support to Her Majesty, with PM Boris Johnson’s spokesperson announcing: ‘The prime minister’s best wishes have been passed on to Her Majesty.’

This is the first time the Queen has stayed in hospital since 2013.

We’re sending the Queen our well wishes!