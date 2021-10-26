Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are set to visit Kate Middleton’s childhood home on royal tour

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and from the millennial feuds to the new arrivals, they never fail to make non-stop headlines.

It was Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who made news this week as it was announced that they would be undertaking their first big overseas tour in two years.

The royal tour in question will see the royal couple visit the Middle East in November.

‘At the request of the British Government, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Arab Republic of Egypt from 16th – 19th November,’ the Prince and Duchess posted to Twitter alongside a series of photographs of their previous visits.

It is thought that the trip will be extra special because it involves a trip to Kate Middleton’s childhood home, Jordan.

Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge spent two years living in Jordan as a child when her father Michael was stationed there as a BA manager.

According to Prince Charles’ deputy private secretary, Chris Fitzgerald, via the Evening Standard: ‘Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan’s own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.’

He continued: ‘Their royal highnesses’ visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the Cop presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022. In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis.’

We will continued to update this story.