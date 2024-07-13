The Princess of Wales has confirmed that she will be making her next major public appearance this weekend

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, making her grand return to royal life at last month's Trooping the Colour parade.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been on a break from royal duties since January this year, following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer. And while Princess Kate's treatment is still ongoing, she is reported to be making “good progress".

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a permanent capacity, but she has stated that she hopes to attend several engagements over the summer if she is well enough.

It was confirmed today that this will include the Wimbledon Gentleman's Single's Final, with the Princess of Wales set to attend the sporting match on Sunday.

"The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will attend the Gentleman's Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon on Sunday 14th July," read the press release from Kensington Palace, confirming her attendance.

The Princess of Wales' attendance was predicted by royal experts, with Princess Kate holding the title of Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

However, it was not known if she would feel strong enough to attend, with royal experts reporting that "fiercely protective" Prince William would not "subject Kate to intrusion that she can't handle".

"Her treatment is ongoing and will be for the next few months," Royal commentator Emily Andrew reported earlier this month. "But I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament - she is a patron - if she feels up to it."

The Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final will take place on Sunday 14 July at 2pm (BST), and will be available to watch on BBC One.

We will continue to update this story.