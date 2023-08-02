Princess Kate finally revealed whether she or William is the "stricter" parent

When Sky News shared a sweet clip of Prince William meeting a woman who had witnessed three Coronations in her lifetime, back in May, we collectively missed some other heart-warming tidbits from the video involving his wife Princess Kate.

Thankfully, royal fans have finally copped onto it, which is good news for the more curious souls among us, because we actually learned a lot about Kate in just a few seconds of conversation.

In the video, filmed at the Garden Party hosted at Buckingham Palace following King Charles' Coronation, Kate can be seen chatting to a 93-year-old woman named Aldith Grandison.

The Princess of Wales can be heard telling Grandison: "I’m terrible! I’m terrible at jokes" and adding that by contrast William is "very good" at them, and that if he was with them at that moment, he could have made everyone laugh.

The woman then told Kate that maybe that meant she was "the strict one" in the family, presumably meaning when it comes to the Wales children, but the Princess didn't quite identify with that description. She told her, laughing: "I’m definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!"

Of course, we already know that Kate and William are wonderful parents to their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

As it happens, a lot of their parenting skills have been informed by Kate's work with early childhood development, through which she meets loads of amazing educators and researchers in the field — and surely learns a lot of great lessons that she can then apply in her home.

Kate has actually just marked the six-month anniversary of her campaign Shaping Us. For the occasion, she wrote on Instagram: "Our campaign highlights the importance of early childhood and how it can shape the adults we become. From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop at an exponential rate. It's been a wonderful six months of spreading awareness far and wide, with so much more to come."

Congratulations are in order!

