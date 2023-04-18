How William and Kate take after Princess Diana with their parenting, royal expert says
We love that
Much has been made about Prince William and Princess Kate's style of parenting.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are often seen to be great parents, who help their children lead happy and healthy lives.
And for royal expert Jennie Bond, who knew Princess Diana, the Waleses have taken a leaf out of the late royal's book — to say the least.
"I think they’ve done brilliantly with all their children," Jennie told OK!. "It makes me think of some of my conversations with William’s mother, Diana."
Explaining what she meant by this, the expert added: "I remember her telling me that she was adamant that she would give them work days and play days.
"On work days, William and Harry knew that they had to be like royal princes, and they had to dress like a prince and behave like a prince and be on show like a prince — but on play days, they could put on their jeans and baseball caps and go and eat a burger and drive a go-kart crazily around a track."
She continued: "Diana thought deep down that it was really important to give them that balance. I think that William and Catherine have done the same with their children. Particularly with George. He has been gradually exposed to the banks of cameras and the publicity and I think they have struck a very good balance with it."
Jennie made these comments following the royal children's appearance at the recent Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. That day marked four-year-old Prince Louis' first public appearance at Easter, but for the expert, it was Prince George, 9, who truly stood out — thanks in part to Kate's excellent parenting skills.
"On Easter Sunday, we saw what looked like a pretty confident young man — I suppose we could almost call him now," Jennie said. "I think we saw the evolution of a competent young prince. I hope so, because it’s a tough role he’s got — privileged, but tough."
George, of course, is second in line to the throne: He will succeed his father Prince William, who himself will succeed King Charles.
