Princess Kate is “re-evaluating” her royal duties amid her recovery

The Princess of Wales is the most talked-about woman in the world, returning to royal duty this summer in a series of public appearances - her first since confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

And while she is said to be making “good progress” in her recovery, Princess Kate has explained herself that she is “not out of the woods”, expected to continue "living under the radar" in the coming months.

In fact, despite her public appearances this summer, royal experts have warned that Princess Kate may not be back in a more permanent capacity until 2025. And some commentators have predicted that the Princess of Wales' role could be forever changed with the 42-year-old mother of three reportedly "re-evaluating" her duties.

“She is making a solid recovery, but we’re going to have to look at this in a different way going forward," reported royal biographer Robert Jobson. "In the past people have said, ‘When will she be going back to work? Is she going to be full-time in the autumn?’ I don’t think so. She’s going to have to pick and choose how she completes her comeback. If there is a comeback in that form anyway."

Jobson has previously opened up about the change in Princess Kate's priorities amid her ongoing health issues.

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar," the author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen explained. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after. She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."

It is not known if or when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties, but the mother of three did release a personal health statement earlier this year to thank the public for their support.

We will continue to update this story.