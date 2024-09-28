Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has long been complicated. And following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from royal life, relocating to Montecito, California in 2020, the two brothers are reported to have stopped speaking.

However, after four years of feuding, there are reports of efforts for a reconciliation from the royal family, with Princess Kate in particular reported to be pushing for peace.

In fact, according to sources, it was actually the Princess of Wales who encouraged the Mountbatten-Windsors to mark Prince Harry's 40th birthday this month - reportedly sending a gift in private, as well as posting a public tribute.

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!", read the public social media tribute from the royal family - the first time the Mountbatten-Windsors have posted about Prince Harry since 2021. And appearing to extend an olive branch, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the post on their Instagram Stories.

"[The Princess of Wales] told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day," a source explained recently to the Express.

"Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late."

"Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well," the source added.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch," another source explained to Closer. "And going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring...There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."

We will continue to update this story.