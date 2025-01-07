Why Princess Kate is "heartbroken" over Prince George's future

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's return to duty following her cancer recovery, to Prince William being credited as "royalty's new rock", the couple has been front and centre.

However, it is their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have been making the most headlines this season, with the young royals appearing to have their roles elevated. And as the trio increase their public appearances and take part in their first few duties, it is reported that they are being prepared for their future roles.

This is particularly true of Prince George, with the young royal, now 11, being second in line to the throne. And given his rank in the fold, it has been reported that his parents are having to make major decisions over his future - namely, with regards to his education.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are in discussions over where Prince George should attend secondary school. And while Prince William is in favour of George attending his former boarding school Eton as per royal tradition, Princess Kate is said to be against it.

In fact, commentators have stated that she is "heartbroken" at the prospect, considering the institution too "stuffy". And with the couple determined for their eldest son to have as normal an upbringing as possible, Kate is reportedly keen on all three children attending a co-ed school together instead.

"Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James," royal expert Katie Nicholl has explained, via The Mirror. "It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family."

"There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed," Nicholl later continued, reporting that "it may be that George breaks the Eton mold and ends up somewhere else.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continued: “Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in.”

We will continue to update this story.