The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Southport last week, marking their first joint royal engagement since Princess Kate announced that she has completed her cancer treatment. The royal had undergone chemotherapy earlier this year, and while she made a handful of small public appearances over the summer - including at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon - she has been recovering privately, and decided against sharing specific information about her return to work.

Kate joined William at a private meeting with families of those affected by the Southport knife attacks in July, and the couple also spoke to emergency service responders. The visit had reportedly been planned as a low-key event to give the Prince time with the victims' loved ones, and Kate's appearance came as a surprise to many.

But one detail from the visit didn't go unnoticed by royal fans, as many noted that Kate was not wearing her famous sapphire engagement ring. The iconic piece of jewellery, which had once belonged to the late Princess Diana, is usually visible on the Princess' left hand, but instead she opted for a more subtle stack of eternity bands. Kate is often seen wearing three rings, which mark relationship milestones with William; alongside the 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, she wears her Welsh gold wedding ring and a white gold band studded with diamonds (which William reportedly gifted the Princess following the birth to their first child, Prince George, in 2013).

According to jewellery expert Ella Citron-Thompkins, Kate may have chosen to wear several 'eternity bands' for this royal engagement 'to represent her relationship with Prince William'. She told The Mirror: "The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment... This can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever."

The expert added that Kate may have used alternative rings to 'help disperse any rumours' if she is having the engagement ring cleaned or resized, continuing: "It could also be a matter of comfort, or practicality. The Princess’s engagement ring is quite extraordinary and very precious, so it may be that she prefers to keep it safe at home for most engagements."

Although Kate has quietly returned to work in recent weeks, William admitted that she still has 'a long way to go' with her recovery. But the Princess did confirm that she will go ahead with her annual Christmas service, which is set to air on ITV on Christmas Eve.