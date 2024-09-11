Prince William says Kate still has a 'long way to go' with her recovery

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales shared a touching video to announce that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. Back in March, Kate told the public that she was undergoing treatment after cancer had been found during abdominal surgery at the start of the year, and over the last few months she has taken a step back from royal duties to focus on her recovery.

Sharing the news that she is no longer undergoing chemotherapy, Kate said in the video: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Since the video was posted on social media, Prince William has spoken about Kate's recovery. During a royal engagement on Tuesday, William explained that while it was 'good news', his wife still has a 'long way to go'. The Prince was in Wales to visit Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, where he met students and members of the public at Swiss Valley Community Primary School.

Many members of the public told him that they wished Kate well and sent their love, just a day after her most recent health announcement. Some also offered cards, and one student named Ruby said she had given the Prince gifts for his family at home, explaining: "He's a lovely man and it's an honour to meet him... I also presented him with a book and bracelets that I made for Kate and Charlotte."

Touching on Kate's recovery, William reportedly told the media present: "It's good news, but there is still a long way to go."

In her video, the Princess of Wales acknowledged that 'the cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you', continuing: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."