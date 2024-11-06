Why Princess Kate is 'heartbroken' over 'changes' in Prince William
It has been a difficult year for the Wales', with Princess Kate undergoing cancer treatment following a diagnosis during abdominal surgery. In September, she shared that she has completed her chemotherapy and explained that while her journey has been 'complex, scary and unpredictable', it also 'reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life... of simply loving and being loved.'
As Kate recovers and quietly returns to work, she's reportedly hoping that Prince William can extend that sentiment to Prince Harry. The Princess is acting as a 'mediator' between the brothers, as per a new report in Closer, and is 'heartbroken' over the changes in William following his fallout with Harry. An insider told the publication: "She's found it heartbreaking watching the change in William and has repeatedly urged him to try to deal with his deep-rooted pain and find forgiveness in his heart for Harry so that they can both start to repair their relationship and move on."
A number of recent reports have suggested that Kate is attempting to facilitate a union between the brothers, as the Wales' surprised many when they sent Harry a birthday message on social media for the first time since 2021. Kate is said to be behind the olive branch, as sources claim she is 'worried' about Harry and is 'ready to forgive' her brother-in-law - urging William to do the same.
The source added: "Kate’s desperate for them to make up and feels the feud has gone on for far too long. She’s been doing whatever she can to not only make William see that, but also to persuade him to open up the lines of communication again with his brother and try to heal the wounds."
In his recent documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, William spoke about Harry publicly for the first time in years. Discussing the philanthropic work that his later mother, Princess Diana, undertook, he said: "My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Ben Affleck made a surprising comment about J-Lo for the first time since their divorce
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The One: Chanel’s classic Flap Bag just got the ultimate winter update
At the top of every collector’s wish list
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
Resistance bands are easily the most effective and affordable piece of fit kit - 7 benefits that will convince you to try
They can even rival dumbbells and barbells.
By Chloe Gray
-
The surprising royal family members who remain close with both William and Harry
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate was 'given a blessing' that Diana was denied
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years
The brothers have been estranged for a long time now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate gave William an ultimatum after he 'humiliated' her
She wasn't pleased with him
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate's missing engagement ring is a 'subtle nod' to relationship with William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle just took a leaf out of Kate's royal book with latest move, says expert
Kate 'continues to inspire Meghan Markle'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate was 'right' about key detail in the Harry and William fallout
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate has called Prince Harry after spotting 'worrying' signs
By Jadie Troy-Pryde