Why Princess Kate is 'heartbroken' over 'changes' in Prince William

It has been a difficult year for the Wales', with Princess Kate undergoing cancer treatment following a diagnosis during abdominal surgery. In September, she shared that she has completed her chemotherapy and explained that while her journey has been 'complex, scary and unpredictable', it also 'reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life... of simply loving and being loved.'

As Kate recovers and quietly returns to work, she's reportedly hoping that Prince William can extend that sentiment to Prince Harry. The Princess is acting as a 'mediator' between the brothers, as per a new report in Closer, and is 'heartbroken' over the changes in William following his fallout with Harry. An insider told the publication: "She's found it heartbreaking watching the change in William and has repeatedly urged him to try to deal with his deep-rooted pain and find forgiveness in his heart for Harry so that they can both start to repair their relationship and move on."

A number of recent reports have suggested that Kate is attempting to facilitate a union between the brothers, as the Wales' surprised many when they sent Harry a birthday message on social media for the first time since 2021. Kate is said to be behind the olive branch, as sources claim she is 'worried' about Harry and is 'ready to forgive' her brother-in-law - urging William to do the same.

The source added: "Kate’s desperate for them to make up and feels the feud has gone on for far too long. She’s been doing whatever she can to not only make William see that, but also to persuade him to open up the lines of communication again with his brother and try to heal the wounds."

In his recent documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, William spoke about Harry publicly for the first time in years. Discussing the philanthropic work that his later mother, Princess Diana, undertook, he said: "My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."